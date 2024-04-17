Discrimination holds no place in realm of art: Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan on Tuesday graced the Kilikuttam summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare with his performance and presence. Encouraging the children to pursue art, Ramakrishnan stressed that discrimination holds no place in the realm of art. A total of 400 children are taking part in the camp.

Children welcomed Ramakrishnan by performing popular folk songs written by his brother and actor Kalabhavan Mani. He interacted with the children and shared his insights about Mohiniyattam. He said that his brother Kalabhavan Mani is his source of inspiration and strength.

RLV Ramakrishnan has been in the news after the controversial remark made by Mohiniyattam dancer Sathyabhama about him.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Malayalee community and the press for their unwavering support during the controversy. The event concluded with his Mohiniyattam performance.