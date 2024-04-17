Two Austrian women tourists booked for tearing down pro-Palestinian posters in Kerala

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against two women Austrian tourists for allegedly tearing down pro-Palestinian banners and boards at a street erected by an Islamic student organisation at Fort Kochi.
The Kerala police have identified the two women and summoned them for interrogation on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when two Austrian nationals in public tore down pro-Palestine banner and boards erected by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) at Jankar Jetty, Kamalakadavu in Fort Kochi, police said.
Following the incident, some residents questioned their act and a crowd gathered at the place.
There were arguments between the crowd and the tourists, videos of which were widely circulated on social media.
Later, SIO activists carried out a protest in front of Fort Kochi police station on Tuesday night, demanding the police to register a case. After consulting with higher ups, around 11.45 pm police registered an FIR under IPC section 153 (provocation for riot). Police officials said that a bailable offence has been charged against tourists.
After conducting a detailed probe, further decision on altering charges would be taken, police said. The tourists were in Kochi for a week-long stay and police are looking to complete the preliminary investigation before they leave the city.