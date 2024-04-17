Two Austrian women tourists booked for tearing down pro-Palestinian posters in Kerala

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against two women Austrian tourists for allegedly tearing down pro-Palestinian banners and boards at a street erected by an Islamic student organisation at Fort Kochi.

The Kerala police have identified the two women and summoned them for interrogation on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when two Austrian nationals in public tore down pro-Palestine banner and boards erected by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) at Jankar Jetty, Kamalakadavu in Fort Kochi, police said.

Following the incident, some residents questioned their act and a crowd gathered at the place.

There were arguments between the crowd and the tourists, videos of which were widely circulated on social media.