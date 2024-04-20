Kerala LS candidates take a break from election campaign, join the crowd at Thrissur pooram

THRISSUR : As the residents of cultural capital joined the crowds that flowed to the Thekkinkadu Maidan from various parts of the state, the candidates of all three fronts forgot the election and campaign for a day and joined them to celebrate the festival.

LDF candidate V S Sunilkumar is a familiar face for festival fans in Thrissur as he never misses a chance to be among the crowd. “Thrissur Pooram and its associated ceremonies cannot be missed. It is the time of the year to meet friends and families and recollect memories,” he said. Right from flag-hoisting ceremony, Sunilkumar has been with the organisers, visiting temples and encouraging volunteers.