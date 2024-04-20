Kerala LS candidates take a break from election campaign, join the crowd at Thrissur pooram

THRISSUR : As the residents of cultural capital joined the crowds that flowed to the Thekkinkadu Maidan from various parts of the state, the candidates of all three fronts forgot the election and campaign for a day and joined them to celebrate the festival.
LDF candidate V S Sunilkumar is a familiar face for festival fans in Thrissur as he never misses a chance to be among the crowd. “Thrissur Pooram and its associated ceremonies cannot be missed. It is the time of the year to meet friends and families and recollect memories,” he said. Right from flag-hoisting ceremony, Sunilkumar has been with the organisers, visiting temples and encouraging volunteers.
Though UDF’s K Muraleedharan stayed away from ceremonies like flag-hoisting, he ensured his presence on the main pooram day. He began the day with a visit to Neythalakkavu temple, Kanimangalam temple and then to Brahmaswom Madom for Madathil Varavu and Elanjithara Melam of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy. “We don’t talk about votes or election for pooram. It is the time to celebrate and be among people. Thrissur Pooram is a festival that people here celebrate beyond all differences,” he said.
NDA candidate Suresh Gopi began his day by visiting Kanimangalam Sastha, and witnessed the procession. He then went to Neythalakkavu. He also made offerings at Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples as a devotee. “Pooram is a proud heritage of Thrissur and election campaigns can take a break on this beautiful day,” he said.
Meanwhile, festival fans used the opportunity to shake hands with the candidates and click selfies.