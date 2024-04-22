‘The nation will suffer if BJP wins again,’ says writer Sara Joseph

Writer Sara Joseph calls the Centre’s women empowerment plank a sham. In a conversation with Anu Kuruvilla, the writer calls out the party for blindsiding women with falsities.

How do you analyse the NDA manifesto highlighting women empowerment?

The Constitutional Amendment Bill to reserve seats for women was a well-played game by the BJP eyeing the elections. Do women understand that they won’t be able to reap the benefits of the Bill anytime soon?

There is a talk that this might be the last election in the country...

Yes, this might be the last one if BJP is voted to power again. They would do away with the Constitution first to further their agenda. India will suffer.

What does this election mean to you?

This election is vital for all of us. The voters need to help the INDIA bloc and send the BJP a message that their agendas won’t come to fruition.

What is your biggest concern as a citizen?

The BJP needs to be defeated to escape the stranglehold we are feeling now. The important task of the new government would be to make laws to protect our Constitution. The government should bring in the right-to-recall provision.

How do you analyse the 10 years of Modi government?

Only corporates are benefitting. All the government has done is create turmoil.