Kerala to train 80,000 secondary teachers in AI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 80,000 secondary teachers in the state will be given hands-on training in artificial intelligence (AI), in what is billed as the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The training, conducted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the general education department, aims to instill AI expertise in teachers handling classes 8 to 12 by August.

The three-day training programme will commence on May 2. It will focus on summarisation techniques to simplify complex documents in PDFs, images, and videos, and generate concise summaries that retain crucial information and even create new content using AI tools.

Teachers will learn image generation techniques to create and edit subject-specific visuals, transform them into cartoons or paintings, and integrate text with the images. This will be followed by prompt engineering and machine learning which helps in formulating precise prompts essential for effective utilisation of AI tools and understanding its programming mechanisms, respectively, by actually doing them.

Through data visualisation, teachers will explore how AI can be harnessed to create presentations and animations, alongside generating and customising tables, graphs and charts that cater to specific requirements. Next comes assessment wherein teachers would be equipped with AI techniques for evaluation purposes and designing question formats.

“The programme will give opportunities to teachers to identify potential risks associated with AI, while fostering a culture of responsible AI usage. In the training, teachers would also create their own avatars to understand the concept of Deepfakes while gaining insights into privacy concerns and algorithm bias’” said K Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer, KITE.

Each batch will have 25 teachers with two trainers, who will use laptops and mobile phones. The G-Suite accounts created for teachers by KITE would be used to ensure data privacy while using AI tools.

The training will leverage a dynamic selection of tools recommended by KITE’s expert committee. It will help teachers personalise learning activities for each student and customise resources to be inclusive for students with disabilities.

A total of 180 master trainers of KITE have already completed one-month-long AI training for this. Modules are also ready for different sessions. Higher secondary and high school IT coordinators and Little KITEs masters will be trained initially. Registration facility is open via ‘Training Management System’ link in www.kite.kerala.gov.in.

