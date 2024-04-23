Lok Sabha polls: Community votes crucial in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal constituencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The victory in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies has always depended on how the CSI Nadar, Latin Catholic and Ezhava votes swing in favour of which political front. The UDF’s victory in these two constituencies will depend on the minority votes which can make or break them depending on where it would swing. In the 2021 Assembly election, Thiruvananthapuram district had favoured the LDF in six constituencies except in Kovalam.

The CSI Nadar has got a sizable population of 1.94 lakhs and another 90, 000 in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies. In the majority of the elections, both Assembly and Lok Sabha, they had supported the UDF. But over the last several years the Nadar community have been bargaining for rights including reservation.

Former CSI moderator A Dharmaraj Rasalam who is under the Enforcement Directorate probe over a financial irregularity case registered under the money laundering act had been desperately trying to split the crucial Nadar votes. A senior Congress leader told TNIE that Rasalam who is also the former Bishop of South Kerala Diocese of CSI persuaded a Mahila Congress leader belonging to Nadar community to split their votes by being in the fray.

“Former Thiruvananthapuram MP A Charles daughter-in-law Shirly Jose was pressured by Rasalam to contest from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. But she didn’t relent to his pressure tactics. It then saw Rasalam’s wife, Shirly, filing her nomination papers only to get rejected”, alleged a senior Congress leader.

Rasalam’s actions have not gone down well with a large majority of the CSI Nadar voters. From this move it's evident that a rebel Congress candidate, M P Shinelal, a former Youth Congress leader, had submitted his nomination papers, claiming that he has got the support of a section of the Nadar community.

But Congress sources reveal that it’s baseless and only a probability that he may have get the support. If Rasalam who originally belongs to the South Kerala Diocese of CSI had been trying to scatter the Nadar votes, the Madhya Kerala Diocese which has only one church in Thiruvananthapuram, CSI Christ Church, Palayam, has never urged its parishioners to vote for a particular political front.

In fact, P K Chacko, the Vicar there in his speech during a congregation the other day urged the parishioners to cast their secular votes intelligently and sensibly so as to protect the Constitution. The CSI Christ Church, Palayam has 2400 members.

Among the seven Assembly segments in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, the Ezhava strength is nearly 26% making it close to 1.73 lakh voters. The Congress camp is keen to ensure that a large chunk of Ezhava and 1.25 lakh Latin Catholic votes come their way.

With the BJP and LDF camps trying to pull out all the stops played by the UDF camp in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies to repeat the three-time victory yet again, the triangular contest is set to see an interesting outcome. No other constituency in Kerala has caste politics playing a crucial role in a Lok Sabha election.