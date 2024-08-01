Byelection: LDF wins 23 of 49 wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The LDF gained an upper hand in the local body by-election by winning 23 of the 49 wards to which polling was held on Tuesday.

The UDF won 19 seats and the BJP bagged three, while independents emerged victorious in four wards after the votes were counted on Wednesday. Before the bypoll, the tally of the LDF was the same at 23 seats while the UDF had 15. Independents, BJP and SDPI had six, four and one seat, respectively.

The election was held in one district panchayat, four block panchayat, six municipality and 38 grama panchayat wards across all districts except Wayanad.