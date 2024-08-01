CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for streamlining donations to relief camps

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the public not to go for massive collection of essential items for relief camps set up for those affected by the landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakkai. Speaking at a media briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, he emphasised that such large-scale collection efforts, although well-intentioned, may not be beneficial to the people in landslide-affected areas.

He noted that while massive collection camps are being organised across the state, these random collection efforts could result in an excess of supplies, leading to wastage. Consequently, the CM discouraged the continuation of such collection activities by individuals or groups.

The CM urged that all items collected so far be handed over to the respective district administration offices. These offices will then coordinate with the Wayanad district administration to ensure that the necessary supplies are sent according to the actual demand. This coordinated approach is expected to streamline relief efforts and ensure that the resources reach those who need them most, avoiding any potential waste.

The rescue vehicles reaching Meppadi, were stopped by the officials on duty in order to avoid traffic snarl-ups in Chooralmala region.

Meanwhile, the district administration’s appeal for assistance following the devastating rains in Wayanad has received a tremendous response. Tonnes of relief goods have been pouring into the collection point set up at the Planning Secretariat Hall of Kozhikode Civil Station since Tuesday afternoon.