Devastation, despair: 249 dead & 240 missing in Wayanad landslides

CHOORALMALA: Flattened houses, mangled vehicles, boulders, huge uprooted trees and mud. The twin Wayanad villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai resembled graveyards on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reports put the death toll of the landslide that ripped through the villages in the early hours of Tuesday at 249 (official tally 167), while 240 were feared missing (official tally 191). In Mundakkai, around 90% of the houses were destroyed, filled with mud upto 10ft high.

Relatives of the missing persons waited in anguish as rescue workers from the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Fire and Rescue Services, Police, Civil Defence Force and volunteers of various NGOs waded through knee-deep slush searching for life under mounds of debris.