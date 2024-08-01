Landslides-hit Kerala: Tales of tragedy and human resilience comes to the fore as search and rescue continues

Men and machinery battle against odds and vagaries of nature to carry on with the search and rescue operations in the landslides-hit Wayanad where the death toll kept rising, after having crossed 250 by Thursday morning.

On the third day of rescue works, as a stamp of human resilience, a 190-ft long Bailey bridge has come up which would enable ambulances to ply to Mundakkai, one of the worst hit areas in the district due to the landslides. Excavators would help search for people trapped under slush and debris and the ambulances can ply there to take people to the hospitals if they are still found alive.

The bridge was constructed within a short duration of 24 hours despite the threat of rains and vagaries of nature. The army personnel were commended by the regional media for the kind of work they have put in to construct the bridge.

Meanwhile, over 8000 people have been sheltered in 82 camps and the survivors in the camps are on the look out for their near ones whose whereabouts are yet to be known.

Wayanad's is no doubt a tale of tragedy and human resilience.

With among the survivors of the landslides being infants and small children, Keralites have come forward to take care and even breastfeed them in this hour of crisis.

A man has sent a WhatsApp message to the volunteers involved in rescue works in Wayanad saying that his wife is willing to breastfeed the infants who have lost their mothers in the landslides. Following this, a native of Idukki, Sajin also informed the volunteers that he and his family would take care of the infants and feed them.