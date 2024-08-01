Rain halts search operation in landslides-hit Wayanad

Now, it is the search for the dead bodies.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that all those who were found alive in the landslides-hit Wayanad have been already rescued ruling out the possibility of anyone being alive under the slush and boulders.

The survivors, on the other hand, are desperately on the look out for their close family members who are still missing. Over 200 people are reported missing in the areas where the landslides wreaked havoc.

Meanwhile, over 8000 people have been sheltered in 82 camps where uncertainty looms large. Having lost everything that they had, these survivors stare at a bleak future.

Rain halts search operations

Heavy rains halted search operations in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai and other areas hit by landslides on Thursday afternoon. Considering the safety of the rescue workers the army personnel asked them to stop the works and return to safety as the possibility of more landslides cannot be ruled out.

The search works had begun in the early morning hours on Thursday. Rain had disrupted the search operations during the afternoon session on Wednesday as well.

The works relating to the construction of the Bailey bridge in Chooralmala is nearing completion but rain has halted the bridge works as well.