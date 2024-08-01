Tharoor urges Shah to declare Wayanad landslides a 'Calamity of Severe Nature'

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to declare the Wayanad landslides as a "Calamity of Severe Nature."

Announcing Wayanad landslides a "Calamity of Severe Nature" would allow MPs to recommend works up to Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds, for the affected area, he said

The disaster of "unimaginable proportions has left behind a harrowing tale of death and destruction," Tharoor noted.

The rescue operations involving the armed forces, the Coast Guard, the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies continue their pitched battle against the vagaries of nature. The landslides have wreaked havoc upon countless lives and as such, it is of grave importance to extend all possible support to the people of Wayanad. Such is the scale of the disaster that it necessitates a coordinated and generous response from all sections of the society, Tharoor said.