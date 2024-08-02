Don’t talk about landslides, Kerala govt tells scientists; retracts order after backlash

The “absurd” move, that could well be termed as a continuation of the government’s efforts to prevent effective communication flow to the public and the media, came from revenue principal secretary and state relief commissioner Tinku Biswal as a note to K P Sudheer, principal secretary, Department of Science and Technology, on Thursday.

“The scientific community shall be directed to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports to the media. If any study is to be undertaken in the disaster-affected area, prior permission shall be obtained from Kerala State Disaster management Authority,” the note said.

The direction is said to be the copy paste action of the central government implemented one year ago given the sudden ground subsidence at Joshimath in Uttarakhand in July, 2023.

Former civil servants expressed surprise over the note. “This is a very wrong decision,” a former chief secretary told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “The government could instruct that caution be taken while expressing opinions as that might scare the people. However, this is an exact replica of the Union government’s decision in 2023. Many had criticised that move. How could one prevent the scientific community from studying or undertaking field visits? This should be revoked,” he said.