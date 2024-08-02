IMD predicts Kerala’s northern districts to get more rain in August-September

Wayanad, which has already seen more rainfall in just two days than Thiruvananthapuram has throughout the season, is predicted to experience a slower start in August. Both Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are likely to have below normal monsoon.

The forecast also suggests a possible activation of La Niña, which would be beneficial for the monsoon, by the end of August. However, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), a favourable sea surface condition, is expected to remain neutral.

“The outlook is mixed as the northern half is expected to get more rains. The normal rainfall in August and September is much lesser than the normal rainfall in June and July,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. In July, the state received 760 mm of rainfall, which is 16% above the normal 653 mm. However, Ernakulam and Idukki have experienced rainfall deficits this season.