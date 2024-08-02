Wayanad landslide updates | Day 4 | Death toll rises to 308, 300 still missing

Four days after the massive landslides struck Kerala’s Wayanad district the death toll has risen to 308. However, the official count stands at 190.

Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday said that approximately 300 people were still missing in the devastating landslides that hit the region. 348 houses are said to have been damaged in the landslides.

According to officials, 40 teams of rescuers resumed search operations in Wayanad district in the early hours of Friday morning.

On Thursday night, the army completed the construction of a Bailey bridge at Chooralmala that could help speed up search operations at upstream Mundakkai and Punjirimattom villages.

The search and rescue operations received an impetus due to the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge that will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets, the official added.