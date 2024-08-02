Wayanad landslides a terrible tragedy, will request Delhi to treat it differently: Rahul Gandhi

WAYANAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude in a single area that the state has not seen till now, and said that it should be treated differently.

Gandhi said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

He also promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.