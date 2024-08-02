Wayanad landslides: Disfigured bodies add to woes of shattered families

Although the NDRF, SDRF, and police personnel are carrying out the rescue operations in adverse weather conditions, many in the camp have given up hopes of their kin having survived the disaster.

Douglas, the brother-in-law of one of the victims, Doreawamy, said there is no sign of Mundakkai, which was home to nearly 400 people before the disaster. “The village is filled with slush and mud. I thank God that my sister Sandhi and her son Rahul escaped the disaster as they had gone to visit my parents in Pandalur village near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials are in a fix after four people from Karnataka claimed the body of one Guruimalappa, that they identified through a mole on his face. This has forced the officials to subject them to a DNA test.

Supriya, a native of Mandya who is settled in Meppadi, said that she is yet to locate her brother and his wife as the landslide has destroyed their house in Chooralmala. Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu said that it has become difficult to identify the victims through a few body parts or disfigured bodies. He said the recovered bodies from Mundakkai and Chooralmala are housed in three places, including the government hospital in nearby Nilambur town.

Meanwhile, officials from Karnataka said that the rescue operations will continue along the Chaliyar river and Machikkai village on Friday if the weather cooperates.