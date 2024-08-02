Wayanad landslides: Disfigured bodies add to woes of shattered families

WAYANAD: Nearly three days after devastating landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad district, heartbreaking stories are coming to the fore from the epicentre of the tragedy. With adverse weather conditions and rescue personnel pulling out bodies of the victims, including parts of human bodies, from the slush at Mundakkai and Chooralmala, it has become a Herculean task for the families of the victims from Karnataka to identify their loved ones.
It is a long wait for nearly 40 people from Karnataka staying in relief centres in Meppadi who are yet to receive the bodies of their loved ones.
Officials have confirmed that 18 people from Karnataka have died in the Wayanad landslides, of whom seven have been identified and buried.
However, on Thursday, the bodies of five more people from Karnataka— Doreswamy (48), his daughter Darshini (19), and cousin Rohit (18), all hailing from Siddapura in Kodagu district, and Leelavathi (50) and Nehal (7) from KR Pet taluk in Mandya distric— were recovered and cremated.
Although Karnataka revenue officials confirmed that the body of Rajendra (Rajan) from Venkataiah Chatra near Chamarajnagar was identified by his neighbours looking at his body as his face was disfigured, his sister denied it. A few other families, too, claimed the body. This has made the task of the officials difficult.
Meanwhile, Mahadevi, 75, from T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district, is still searching for her dear ones. According to the officials, the bodies of Mahadevi’s daughter-in-law Savithri (52), son Shivanna (50), and granddaughter Sriya (19) were identified and cremated on Thursday. Nine members of Mahadevi’s family have been missing since the landslide. Mahadevi, who is camping in the relief camp in Wayanad, visited a mortuary to look for her family members. She, however, could not identify the bodies as they were disfigured beyond recognition. “I cannot identify by looking at body parts like legs, limbs, and parts of the head. Thirty more ambulances are yet to reach the hospital and mortuary. Only then I can come to a conclusion,” Mahadevi said.
Although the NDRF, SDRF, and police personnel are carrying out the rescue operations in adverse weather conditions, many in the camp have given up hopes of their kin having survived the disaster.
Douglas, the brother-in-law of one of the victims, Doreawamy, said there is no sign of Mundakkai, which was home to nearly 400 people before the disaster. “The village is filled with slush and mud. I thank God that my sister Sandhi and her son Rahul escaped the disaster as they had gone to visit my parents in Pandalur village near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials are in a fix after four people from Karnataka claimed the body of one Guruimalappa, that they identified through a mole on his face. This has forced the officials to subject them to a DNA test.
Supriya, a native of Mandya who is settled in Meppadi, said that she is yet to locate her brother and his wife as the landslide has destroyed their house in Chooralmala. Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu said that it has become difficult to identify the victims through a few body parts or disfigured bodies. He said the recovered bodies from Mundakkai and Chooralmala are housed in three places, including the government hospital in nearby Nilambur town.
Meanwhile, officials from Karnataka said that the rescue operations will continue along the Chaliyar river and Machikkai village on Friday if the weather cooperates.