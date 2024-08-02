Wayanad landslides inflict fresh wounds on survivors of 2019 Puthumala disaster

CHERANALLOOR: In 2019, when a landslide devastated Puthumala in Wayanad, Chooralmala native Joseph lost his sister-in-law Shaila. Five years later, his father-in-law Rajaswami and brother-in-law Vijay Kumar went missing in the twin landslides on July 30.

“My father-in-law was in our house on July 29, and left for his home at Mundakkai after 5pm. Upon hearing about the landslides, I tried to contact Vijay, but could not reach him. We have checked all the relief camps. They are nowhere to be found. Even their house cannot be seen. In 2019, my sister-in-law went missing and was never found. We believe she is no more,” he said. Joseph is among the many in Mundakkai who are reliving the pain of their relatives going missing following a landslide.

Younis, who lost his close relatives in the 2019 landslide. Now, his sister and four others, including two children, who stayed in Mundakkai, are missing.

“Puthumala, Chooralmala and Mundakkai lie near each other and our relatives live there,” said Younis, adding, “We had hoped not to go through a similar tragedy. That was not to be.”