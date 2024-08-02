'We escaped by a whisker': Close shave for bus crew amid landslide in Wayanad

KOCHI: It was a lucky escape for bus conductor P B Muhammed Kunju and driver P B Sajith who stayed near Mundakkai on the night of the fateful landslide. The paddy fields and the residences of tea workers that got completely washed away were only metres away from the hospital building where the duo was staying.

They were finally rescued by the Army late on Tuesday. Recalling the traumatic moments, Kunju, who along with other volunteers lent a helping hand and tried to console the survivors who lost their near and dear, said the bus from Kalpetta depot reached Mundakkai around 9.45 pm on Monday when it was raining heavily. They drove back to Chooralmala town, nearly two km away, and stayed in a room in the hospital building as usual. The bus, which was set to depart for Kalpetta at 6 am, was parked in front of the hospital on the roadside.

"We went to sleep and suddenly woke up at some point, hearing a hue and cry as people came running to the place which is a comparatively well-lit area. It was around 2-2.30 am. We could hear the sound of thunder in the distance. Soon we got calls from the KSRTC depot at 2.45 am, asking us not to venture out of the building, saying that a landslide occurred. However, it was only in the morning that we realised the gravity of the situation. The paddies, just 100 m away from the hospital building, were all washed away. We escaped by a whisker. The hospital building stood on slightly higher ground and the muddy water following the landslide was gushing ferociously nearby," recalled Kunju.

It was only in the morning that they realised that the sound of thunder they heard in the night was that of big boulders and uprooted trees getting rolled down by the gushing waters.

The crew used to stay at a facility in Mundakkai, but stopped after a couple of incidents of poisonous snakes being spotted. Instead, they stay at the hospital, which functions only during the day. The duo says they might have been caught in the landslide had they stayed at the old room at Mundakkai.