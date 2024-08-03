Kerala landslides: ‘Chooralmala will no longer be a happy place for us’

MEPPADI: While walking around the relief camp, Jamal recollects how his life was in Chooralmala village four days ago. “We lived as one big family in Chooralmala, but half of the villagers are no more,” says Jamal.

When the landslide hit his village on Tuesday, the 55-year-old estate worker lost all his savings, the house he built, and other properties. Staying at the relief camp in Meppadi, however, he is grateful to God. “Nothing is in our hands. A landslide occurred and it washed off our entire village. More than 300 people lost their lives. Though I lost all my belongings, I am grateful to Allah for saving me and my family members,” he says, trying to keep a smile on his face, but failing...

Another resident, Paathumma, too, feels relieved that she is now in a safe place. “I was struggling to escape when the water entered my house. All of us, including my son and his family, are safe,” she says.

The family has lost important documents like Aadhaar cards as well as phones in the landslides. While waiting to give details to the officials, Pathumma breaks down.

“We can stay here for 10 days or something. But where will we go after that? I don’t know. Our house has been destroyed,” says Pathumma.

What hurts Jamal and other survivors the most is the death of their friends and neighbours. “There is no point in going back to that place. Chooralmala will not be a happy place for me again. We lost our neighbours, our dear and near ones. They won’t be there when we return. More than the money and house, the loss of our dear ones is what pains me more,” he says.

“How can we go back to the place where we lost our relatives?” asks Pathumma.