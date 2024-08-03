Religious institutions in Wayanad make special arrangements for last rites of deceased

KOCHI: In a huge relief for family members of those who died in the Wayanad landslides, religious institutions in Meppadi are ensuring all facilities and making arrangements for the cremation or burial of the bodies.

As many as 46 bodies were cremated at Meppadi Mariamman Temple crematorium in last three days alone. The arrangements for cremation were made by various welfare organisations at the crematorium. The volunteers were seen arranging woods for making pyres as part of the ritual. No money was charged from the family members of the deceased persons for performing last rites.

“Usually there are three pyres at the crematorium. However, considering the situation we installed seven pyres here. Of the 10 pyres we have, six are gas pyres and four are wood pyres. We have made arrangements to start three more pyres here. Our volunteers who know performing last rite rituals are deployed here,” Neethu Jaison, District general secretary of NGO Seva Bharati said.

Similar are the arrangements made at Meppadi Mahal Muslim Jamaat mosque. As many as 46 persons were buried at the cemetery of the mosque in last three days.

“Apart from the burial at our mosque, arrangements for the burial of 34 bodies were made in other mosques nearby. All the rituals are performed as per the tradition. We decided to bear all the expenses as at least it would give some relief to family members of the deceased persons,” Ali Master, secretary of the mosque committee said.

Various churches in Meppadi also have made facilities for funeral of those who died in the tragedy.

The unidentified bodies are preserved at the morgues arranged in Meppadi. There are several cases in which only body parts are recovered and preserved for conducting DNA test before handing over them to relatives after identification procedure.