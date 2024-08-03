Ripples of Wayanad tragedy felt in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Effects of the twin landslides that wiped out Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages of Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday are being felt in other districts too.

The Kizhakke Moolayil family of Muthuthala in Palakkad are completely shattered, as they lost two of their members – Rammohan and his wife Prema – in the disaster.

“I woke up around 6am on Tuesday and saw that rain had inundated the courtyard of my house, located near the Bharathapuzha. I switched on the TV to get weather updates and saw news of the landslide in Wayanad,” said Narayanan, 61, the younger brother of Rammohan, 64.

“I immediately called my ‘ettan’, but his number was switched off. I could feel in my gut that something was wrong,” said Narayanan. His worst fears were realised soon after.

“Their bodies were among the first to be identified. We cremated them on Wednesday,” said Narayanan. The family now plans to go to Wayanad on Sunday to meet his children and in-laws. They will perform the rituals at Thirunelli on Monday,” said Narayanan.