Bio-toilets must be kept at Sabarimala for pilgrims: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ruled that the 15 bio-toilet units installed along the trekking path in Sabarimala under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) cannot be moved to relief camps in Wayanad.

The decision comes as the TDB anticipates an average of 30,000 to 40,000 pilgrims during the ‘Chingamasapooja’, starting on August 16.

The TDB argued that relocating the bio-toilets to the relief camps in Wayanad would create significant difficulties for the pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. The court issued the order based on a report filed by the special commissioner, Sabarimala, regarding a letter received from the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority on the requirement of bio-toilets in the landslide-hit area.