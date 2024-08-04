Kerala government to build new, safe township for survivors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing hope to hundreds of families who had lost their close relatives and livelihood at Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the state government would build a safe township as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation of the survivors. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a safe area would be identified for the purpose.

“The government plans to rehabilitate the victims in a comprehensive way. Proper planning and labour are needed for completing that task in a speedy way. A large populated area has completely disappeared there. Discussions have been started at the administrative level to build a new township at a new place. The government will complete the rehabilitation work in an exemplary way by using all its resources. The government will also prepare a detailed rehabilitation plan soon,” he said.

The CM also informed that Education Minister V Sivankutty would reach Wayanad very soon to make arrangements for the continuation of classes of students at Vellarmala School. “A large section of students of the school died in the disaster. However, the crisis should not hinder the education of the rest of the students,” he added.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to scores of rescuers who have been working hard to find survivors and stranded people.

“Modern equipment like human rescue radar has also been put into use. This radar helps locate live people as deep as 16 feet. Drone-based radar has also been brought from New Delhi to locate dead bodies immersed in the mud,” added Pinarayi.

Offers pour in