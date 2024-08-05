Carcasses, trees found in sea off Ponnani coast in Kerala

KOCHI: While efforts continue to trace the people still missing in the aftermath of the Wayanad landslides, fishermen off the Ponnani coast have reported the presence of floating trees and animal carcasses in the sea.

Mani, who was part of a 15-member group that ventured into the sea on August 1 in a mechanised boat, Rosa, said the propeller of the boat was damaged on Friday after it hit a wooden log. He said carcasses of a cow, calf and a buffalo were also seen.

“We had cast the net around 15 nautical miles off the coast between Kozhikode and Ponnani when a wooden log hit the propeller. We found more trees floating in the sea and there were shrubs and plants in the area. Later, we found carcasses of a cow, calf and a buffalo. Fearing damage to the fishing net, we pulled it up and returned. While returning, the boat suffered further damage after hitting a log,” Mani said.

The trawler usually goes fishing for 10 to 15 days, but Mani and his team were forced to return on the third day because of the damage. The vessel is under repair.

Hanifa Haji, vice-president of the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association, said the fishermen had saved a buffalo which was found floating in the sea off the Beypore coast.

River Iruvazhinji, which originates in the upper reaches of Mundakkai, meanders through Chooralmala and merges with the Chaliyar after the Soochipara waterfalls. The search team has recovered more than 100 body parts and several bodies from the Chaliyar at Munderi in Malappuram. According to rescue workers, the chances of bodies flowing into the sea are high.