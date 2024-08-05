Four drown in Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic drowning incident in the Karamana River, four members of a family lost their lives on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar (50) from Aryanadu, his son Amal (13), and his nephews Adwaith (22) and Anand (25). Aryanadu police have registered a case.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar and Sreepriya along with their children had come to their brother Anil Kumar’s house in Kulathoor around 11am on Sunday. After a family lunch, the group went to Anil Kumar’s farm near Moonnattumukku to fertilize fields. After completing their work, the family decided to swim in the Varippara canal near Moonnattumukku around 4.30pm.

The currents in the water were strong as the sluice gates of the Peppara Dam had been opened. This overwhelmed the swimmers and they were caught in the currents.

In an attempt to rescue Anand, who was caught in the current, the others were also swept away. Anil Kumar’s son Akhil and Sunil Kumar son Anantharaman managed to escape and reported the incident to the fire force.

The team from Nedumangadu recovered the bodies and transported them to Aryanadu Hospital around 6pm. The bodies were later transferred to the Medical College mortuary for postmortem.

IG’s driver among dead

Anil Kumar worked as a driver for IG Harshita Attalluri, while his son Amal was a Class 7 student at Amruthakairali School in Nedumangad. Anand was a bank coaching student and Adwaith, a law student