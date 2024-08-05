Wayanad landslides: Couple wins praise for offering to adopt child

KASARAGOD: A childless couple Remya P P, 32, and Saneesh P, 36, from Padna Kadappuram has been eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of their dream to become parents. The couple, who had been waiting for a year for its adoption application to be processed, was deeply affected by the plight of children orphaned by the Wayanad landslides.

Driven by compassion, Remya and Saneesh decided to offer a home to one of the affected children. They posted their desire on social media. It gained wide attention.

“We have been married for 13 years and applied for adoption a year ago. The heartbreaking tragedy of the Wayanad landslides, which orphaned many children, inspired us to take the decision,” Saneesh said.

On August 2, the couple’s Facebook post expressing its desire to adopt a child affected by the landslides was shared extensively.

Saneesh said they received numerous calls from various places, commending them for their decision. “We hope to get a positive response from the authorities regarding the adoption,” he said.