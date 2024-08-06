Another salary challenge on cards; Kerala government for consensus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the state government is moving towards introducing another salary challenge. However, taking a cue from its bitter experience with the mandatory salary cut during the 2018 floods, the Left government has adopted a cautious approach this time. The chief minister on Monday requested employee organisations to arrive at a consensus on contributing a share of their salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Even as representatives of all organisations agreed to cooperate with the rehabilitation works, employee organisations affiliated with the opposition parties urged the government to present the net amount calculated for the rehabilitation of the Chooralmala and Mundakkai survivors and cautioned about making the contribution mandatory. There are unconfirmed reports that the government has pegged the total cost of rehabilitation at `1,000 crore.

During unofficial individual meetings with pro-LDF, UDF and BJP organisations on Monday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested them to discuss within their organisations and also with other bodies about forming a consensus path. He reportedly explained the gravity of the situation in Wayanad and said that a concerted and united effort was needed to overcome the challenges.

“The CM did not propose any target or how many days’ salary should be contributed in the meeting,” State Employees and Teachers Organisation (SETO) chairman Chavara Jayakumar told TNIE. “We assured our full cooperation. At the same time, we appealed to him that unlike the 2018 floods, the contribution should not be made mandatory. There would be employees willing to contribute a month’s salary. However, if the contribution is made mandatory it would affect the class-four employees. We said that allowances for government employees are yet to be distributed,” he said.

“The CM has just asked the opinion of the organisation. He did not place any suggestion in the meeting and asked us to hold discussions with other organisations and inform the government of our unified decision,” Kerala Secretariat Employees Association General Secretary Asok Kumar told TNIE. In 2018, the Kerala High Court had barred the state government from collecting one month’s salary from staff.