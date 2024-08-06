CPI motion in Rajya Sabha against Amit Shah’s claims

KOZHIKODE: After the Congress and the CPM, the CPI moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misleading the House during his speech on the Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 200 lives. CPI leader in the Rajya Sabha P Santhosh Kumar wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding action against Shah under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Upper House. Santhosh claimed that Shah falsely accused the State of ignoring warnings about the landslides.

The CPI member cited India Meteorological Department (IMD) data to refute Shah’s statements. “While responding to a Calling Attention motion on the Wayanad landslides in the Council of States on July 31, 2024, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that early warnings were issued to the government prior to the landslides on July 30, 2024. Several experts have contradicted Shah’s statement and it was inconsistent with IMD advisories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress members Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari, along with CPM MPs John Brittas, A A Rahim, and V Sivadasan wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his intervention in the matter.