Four youths test positive for rare amoebic infection in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four youths from Nellimoodu in Thiruvananthapuram have been confirmed positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis. It’s for the first time in the state that the infection is confirmed in adults. One among them, 28-year-old P S Akhil from Poothamkode, had died of the infection on July 23.
The other three are undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Meanwhile, another youth from the same locality was admitted to the MCH on Monday with similar symptoms, high fever and headache.
Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the cause of Akhil’s death was amoebic meningoencephalitis. He had sought treatment at different hospitals before getting admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where he died. Doctors are administering antibiotics for those who have been hospitalised with the symptom. Use of monoclonal antibodies is under consideration. The health department suspects that the infection may be linked to bathing in a stagnant pond at Kannaravila in Athiyannoor panchayat. Water samples from the pond have been collected, and public access to it has been restricted.
In the past two months, seven cases of the infection were reported in the state — from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thrissur.
‘Be cautious while using ponds, seek medical help if there are symptoms’
Three of them died and two have recovered. Two boys, currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, are showing signs of improvement. One of them is set to be discharged in two days. Early diagnosis has been cited as a key factor in his speedy recovery. The condition of the other is als0 improving. Both of them have been treated with miltefosine, a medicine sourced from Germany, from the day of their admission.
The occurrence of the disease, with a 97% fatality rate, among patients in their mid-20s is unusual, as previous cases this year involved only children.
“The amoeba enters the brain through rare openings in the thin membrane that separates the nose from the brain or through a hole in the eardrum and causes meningoencephalitis. Usually, children have such porous membranes compared to adults. The cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram shall be subjected to a detailed study,” said an epidemiologist.
Health Minister Veena George has advised caution while using ponds used for bathing animals or those filled with algae. People should avoid bathing or washing their face in contaminated water and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, or difficulty moving their necks. Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare condition contracted through water. It typically enters the body through the nose, with symptoms appearing within one to nine days of infection.
To prevent infection, individuals with pus in their ears should avoid bathing in ponds and stagnant water. Water in theme parks and swimming pools should be properly chlorinated. To prevent water from entering the nose, use a nasal clip and avoid pouring water directly into the nose.