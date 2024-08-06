Four youths test positive for rare amoebic infection in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four youths from Nellimoodu in Thiruvananthapuram have been confirmed positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis. It’s for the first time in the state that the infection is confirmed in adults. One among them, 28-year-old P S Akhil from Poothamkode, had died of the infection on July 23.

The other three are undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Meanwhile, another youth from the same locality was admitted to the MCH on Monday with similar symptoms, high fever and headache.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the cause of Akhil’s death was amoebic meningoencephalitis. He had sought treatment at different hospitals before getting admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where he died. Doctors are administering antibiotics for those who have been hospitalised with the symptom. Use of monoclonal antibodies is under consideration. The health department suspects that the infection may be linked to bathing in a stagnant pond at Kannaravila in Athiyannoor panchayat. Water samples from the pond have been collected, and public access to it has been restricted.

In the past two months, seven cases of the infection were reported in the state — from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thrissur.

‘Be cautious while using ponds, seek medical help if there are symptoms’

Three of them died and two have recovered. Two boys, currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, are showing signs of improvement. One of them is set to be discharged in two days. Early diagnosis has been cited as a key factor in his speedy recovery. The condition of the other is als0 improving. Both of them have been treated with miltefosine, a medicine sourced from Germany, from the day of their admission.

The occurrence of the disease, with a 97% fatality rate, among patients in their mid-20s is unusual, as previous cases this year involved only children.

“The amoeba enters the brain through rare openings in the thin membrane that separates the nose from the brain or through a hole in the eardrum and causes meningoencephalitis. Usually, children have such porous membranes compared to adults. The cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram shall be subjected to a detailed study,” said an epidemiologist.