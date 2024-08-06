Glove sutured to wound sparks controversy at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A post-surgical procedure at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has ignited controversy after a glove was found sutured to a patient's wound. Shiju, a 38-year-old from Nedumangad, underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his back on August 3. Following the operation, he experienced severe pain, and when his wife removed the dressing, she discovered the presence of the glove.

Hospital officials explained that the glove was intentionally sutured to facilitate the drainage of pus after the sebaceous cyst was removed. “This is a cost-effective technique that is commonly used. The patient was informed about this method, and it is documented in his medical records,” said the hospital authorities.

The family, however, contends that there was insufficient communication about the glove and that the nurse only advised them to seek treatment at the nearest hospital for dressing changes.

In response to the situation, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has called for action against those spreading misinformation about the procedure, arguing that such claims could demoralise medical professionals.