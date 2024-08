THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday demanded the Centre to categorise the Wayanad landslides as Level L-3, which is an indication of a very large-scale disaster as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority, and assist the affected people.

“Though the Centre did not announce the landslides as a national disaster, they should ensure Kerala receives help under the same category,” he told reporters at Malayinkeezhu in the capital.