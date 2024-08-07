Kerala High Court informed of sexual assault by cricket coach

KOCHI: The police have submitted a report to the Kerala High Court detailing the sexual assault committed by Manu, the former official Cricket Coach of the District Cricket Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the report, Manu exploited his position to coerce minor victims into taking naked photos, which he then used to sexually abuse them.

The report, filed by Inspector of Police Prajeesh Sasi, states that Manu would touch the victims' private parts under the guise of "correction" during cricket practice. The accused allegedly misused the trust of the minor victims and their parents to perpetrate the abuse.

The report was submitted in response to a petition filed by the parents of the victims, seeking a thorough investigation into the allegations against Manu. The police have stated that their investigation did not reveal any involvement of other individuals or evidence of a larger conspiracy. Additionally, no evidence was found regarding the transmission of explicit images or videos of the victims.