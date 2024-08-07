This brave band of estate workers was the first to retrieve bodies in Wayanad

KALPETTA: In the aftermath of the devastating landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai, eight workers from Harrisons Malayalam estate were the first to find the bodies of the victims. The tragedy occurred on Monday night when relentless rain and landslides destroyed the bridge connecting Attamala and Chooralmala. “Our WhatsApp groups buzzed with cries for help,” estate worker M K Mahesh told TNIE. “Around 1.45am cries of distress from neighbours pierced the night, and we stepped out.”

As the workers, including Satheesh, Balakrishnan, Deepesh, Mahesh, Satheesh Kumar and three others went outside, they were met with chaotic scenes. “We went towards the broken Number 13 Bridge and we found a body drifting near the shore,” he said. The team’s attempt to retrieve the body failed when they heard a sudden crash of boulders. “Scared to bits, we ran into the wild to find safety,” said Deepesh. Later in the morning, the workers returned and found the full extent of the tragedy. “The body was identified as our field officer Gireesh’s wife,” said Satheesh. Along with his wife, Gireesh, and their two children also perished in the disaster.

By 6 am on Tuesday, six other bodies were found. The workers waded through the mud to recover the deceased. “Had the bridge not been destroyed, we might have been among the lost. It was a close call,” said Mukesh.