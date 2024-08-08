Five children orphaned, six lost a parent to Wayanad landslides; adoption offers pour in

VYTHIRI: Empty gaze and clueless glances. This sums up the emotions of the many children who survived the twin landslides that devastated two Wayanad villages on July 30. However, for some, survival came at a cost. For, they lost their parents. The disaster left them orphaned.
As per official data, there are 533 children in various relief camps opened following the disaster. Of them, five lost both parents. However, with the search for missing persons on, the possibility of the number going up is not ruled out. As per the data, six other children lost one of the parents in the calamity. A majority of the children are under the care of their immediate relatives.
Meanwhile, enquiries and offers for adopting the children are pouring in from across the state and outside. However, the officials stress that standard adoption procedures will be followed and that those looking to adopt a child should go through the official procedures.
“There are already 1,900 people awaiting adoption. They include many from outside the state who have expressed interest in adopting a child affected by the disaster,” said Karthika Anna Thomas, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Wayanad. She maintained that standard adoption procedures will be strictly followed, despite the high volume of enquiries.
“There is a misconception that people can directly adopt a child if they come to the camps. It is not possible,” she said. Karthika said there is no special procedure for adopting children in Wayanad and that standard adoption procedures will be strictly followed. “We are receiving numerous calls and messages, but adoptions will proceed as per established protocols,” she said.
The adoption process involves several steps to ensure the safety and well-being of a child. Interested persons must first register on the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).
District collector issues final adoption order
The process includes collecting data from prospective parents, conducting home studies and uploading the information to Child Welfare Committees of the respective districts.
After a thorough assessment, the children are referred to potential adopters.
Once a child is selected, the adoption committee in the child’s district reviews the adopter’s documents. With the committee’s approval, the child enters pre-adoption foster care.
The final adoption order is issued by the district collector within two months, completing the process and providing the child with a birth certificate.
FOLLOW PROCEDURE FOR ADOPTION: AUTHORITIES
T’Puram: Amid numerous adoption enquiries, the Wayanad district child protection unit said only those who are registered on the Central Adoption Resource Authority website and declared eligible as per the guidelines can adopt children. Children aged between six and 18, who are in child care homes, can also be temporarily adopted so that they are provided a homely atmosphere, as per the rules. Registration can be done on
www.cara.wcd.gov.in. Details: 04936-285050, 04936-246098