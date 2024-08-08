Kerala govt forms task force to aid Wayanad landslide survivors claim insurance for losses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Thursday formed a task force to assist survivors of the July 30 Wayanad landslides in claiming insurance for their various losses.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the task force was formed based on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee, which has been stationed in Wayanad since the day of the incident.

The special team headed by Revenue Recovery Deputy Collector K Gopinath has started functioning, the CMO said in a release.

It said the team will ensure that the claim sums are distributed in a speedy manner.

The team will work with other departments, collect information and prepare the details of the insurance policies taken by the victims of the incident.