Kerala landslides: PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas on Aug 10, says CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad on August 10 and hoped that the PM will take a positive stand with regard to providing Central assistance for rehabilitation of the disaster victims.

Vijayan, at a press conference here, said Modi's visit to Wayanad on Saturday comes amidst the state government's request to treat the landslides as a 'national or severe disaster'.

He further said that following the state's request, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a nine-member committee to examine the severity of the disaster and submit a report in this regard.

Vijayan said that the state hopes to receive a comprehensive rehabilitation package and, so far, the Central government has been very cooperative and helpful.