Passengers protest at Kochi airport over the delay of Etihad flight by 12 hours

KOCHI: The passengers of an Etihad flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi protested here on Thursday after the flight got delayed by nearly 12 hours after it developed a technical snag.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Kochi airport at 4.25 am but is now slated to take off by 5 pm.

Irate passengers, who arrived at the airport at least three hours before the scheduled departure time, protested briefly here in the morning. However, the airline staff explained the situation and provided them with food and temporary stay facilities.

"The flight has been rescheduled to the evening. It was delayed after it developed an engine snag," said an airport spokesperson.