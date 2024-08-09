Kerala: Air gun seized from house of Plus-I student who clubbed his classmates

ALAPPUZHA : Police have confiscated an air gun from the house of a Plus-I student who assaulted his classmates with the rickety weapon in a government school in Alappuzha municipality on Tuesday. No one was injured. The students involved in the incident are minors.

Alappuzha South Police SHO S Sreejith said they have registered a social background report (SBR) and produced it in the court. “The court issued a warrant and we confiscated an air gun, which was falling to pieces, from the house of the student who attacked his classmates with it. The gun belongs to a relative of the student,” the SHO said.

Alappuzha DySP M R Madhu Babu said the gun was in bad shape and unusable. “The accused and two others attacked rivals with the gun and they also had a knife. The gun and knife were seized from the house of the student at Eravukad. A report will be given to the Juvenile Justice Board,” the DySP said. The incident came to light after the teachers lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. The attack took place around noon on Tuesday near the road adjacent to the school. A minor verbal altercation between the students escalated into a physical confrontation. After that, the accused went to his house and fetched the gun with which he beat his rivals.

Two other students were also involved in the incident. Since all three students are minors, the police have reported the matter to the juvenile court. A detailed SBR will be submitted to the court and the court will summon the students and parents in the coming days, police said.