Kerala ATS seeks custody extension of two Maoists

KOCHI: Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has requested an extension of custody for two arrested Maoist activists before the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court. The ATS is seeking a 10-day custody extension for Manoj, of Thrissur, and C P Moideen, of Wayanad. Both individuals were brought before the court following the expiration of their six-day ATS custody. They have not reported any mistreatment by the ATS during their custody. However, the ATS has filed a new petition for a 10-day custody extension, citing the lack of cooperation from the duo in the investigation. Additionally, they need to be taken to Wayanad for evidence collection.

The court has scheduled a hearing to review the request on Monday. Subsequently, Moideen and Manoj were remanded to judicial custody and transferred to the Ernakulam District Jail. Both Moideen and Manoj are associated with the CPI (Maoist) Kabani Dhalam and were known to be active in the Wayanad forest region. Manoj was arrested in Ernakulam, while Moideen was taken into custody from Alappuzha.