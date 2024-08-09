Kerala HC asks 'Shukkur vakeel' of 'Nna Than Case Kodu' fame to pay Rs 25,000 for questioning CMDRF

KOCHI: Just like in the reel, 'Shukkur Vakeel' faces setbacks in real life too. Advocate C Shukkur, who portrayed the character 'Shukkur Vakeel' in the Malayalam film 'Nna Than Case Kodu', faced another setback when the Kerala High Court on Friday directed him to pay Rs 25,000 to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for filing a petition seeking proper monitoring of fund collection for Wayanad.

The court said that this is not a public interest litigation and only a publicity oriented one.

A Division Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar VM while dismissing the petition said that the petitioner needs to pay the amount within two weeks and if he fail to do so, the court shall be open to the state to recover the amount from the petitioner.

The Bench said that there are no details given in the writ petition about any incidents of alleged misuse by those collecting funds for giving Wayanad landslide victims. The petitioner only produced copies of pamphlets distributed by associations who are engaged in fund collections and newspaper reports. The petitioner has not approached the police or district administration complaining about the alleged misuse of funds collected by the organizations.

According to Shukkur, various organisations with different political affiliations or religious backgrounds have started collecting funds via bank accounts or apps they have created for the purpose.

“These organizations are trying to mobilize the fund by requesting people to donate money to their accounts through videos on social media. Moreover, various business groups as well as the Karnataka government and the Congress party have offered to build houses for the survivors. This is happening when the state government is officially mobilizing funds from across the world to the CMDRF,” he pointed out.

Shukkur also sought to make necessary rules in the matter of public collection of funds for the victims of landslides or other mishaps and utilisation of the same by various. He further sought a directive to see that the collections made by various organisations and individuals are deposited to the CMDRF or any other account created specifically for the victims of the landslide under the government’s control, he argued. But the court said the petition was devoid of any merit.