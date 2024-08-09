No permanent English teacher in 600-plus schools in Kerala; students in a fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the government stresses on the need to improve English language proficiency among students, more than 600 high schools in the state continue to function without permanent English teachers.

Three years after the High Court ordered that permanent appointments should be made, English classes are handled by daily wage teachers in these schools.

The situation has worsened this academic year as some of the schools are reluctant to rope in even daily wage teachers, causing resentment among the students.

Wary of harsh strictures from the High Court and contempt of court proceedings, the government recently decided to appoint English teachers in high schools on the basis of the number of periods instead of the number of divisions in the school. However, the English teacher posts to be created will be filled with teachers affected by division fall and the remaining posts by daily wagers. Notably, 1,400 candidates in the PSC ranklist for the HST-English post are awaiting appointment. Since clarity on the appointments would emerge only after a long-drawn staff fixation process, schools without a single permanent teacher have developed cold feet.

“It’s been over two months since the academic year began. With an impending staff fixation and no clarity on the time frame for which daily wagers should be appointed, we have not recruited anyone this year. This has led to a lot of complaints from the students,” said the principal of a government high school in Idukki.

When contacted, Director of General Education Shanavas S said such an issue has not come to his notice. “The service of a daily wager will continue till a permanent teacher is deployed,” he said. Asked about the progress in filling the English teacher posts, the official said the process was ‘on’ but it has not been ‘finalised’.

In March, the High Court had termed the government’s non-compliance with its order on permanent appointment of English teachers in high schools as ‘unfortunate’ and gave four weeks’ time to comply with the order. However, an order issued by the government in July indicated that the process would take more time owing to the staff fixation that has to be carried out.

UNDUE DELAY

2021 Aug: HC asks govt to appoint permanent English teachers in 642 high schools

2023 Nov: Govt allows daily wage teachers in high schools without permanent English teacher

2024 March: HC gives govt four weeks’ time to comply with its order on permanent appointments

2024 July: Govt says English teacher posts will be filled with protected teachers & daily wagers