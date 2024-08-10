Kerala HC stresses on need for environmental audit

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday emphasised on the need for an environmental audit in the state in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad. Has there been such an audit statewide? Has there been a district-wise study regarding the natural resources available, asked the court.

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V M said if the government undertakes an environmental audit and geo-mapping, it could be a starting point for assessing the use of water and other resources in ecologically fragile areas. It will also enable the government to revisit and reformulate policies on allowing quarrying and other developmental activities in such areas, the court said, while considering a case initiated suo motu in connection with the July 30 landslides in Wayanad.

The court appointed senior advocate Ranjith Tampan as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case. It also sought suggestions from the amicus curiae regarding the existing policies and whether any change is required.

The court noted that once the government carries out the audit, it can formulate policies based on it. The auditing could help understand various types of terrain, thereby allowing it to determine the activities that can be permitted in each type of terrain, it said.

Effective coordination needed: HC

In response, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup said as per the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, except for two districts in the state, all others are prone to landslides.

The court said there are numerous legislations and authorities involved, and there must be effective coordination among them. It also emphasised on the need for a “holistic approach” to prevent and manage natural disasters.

The court said sustainable development should be undertaken in ecologically fragile areas. A balance between the economic, social and environmental factors has to be maintained in sustainable development, the court said.

The court also sought to know whether the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority was functioning effectively. There is no point in having a theoretical structure unless the persons manning the systems were good, it noted.