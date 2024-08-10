Study of first landslide at Mundakkai point at geological, climate factors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when there are debates over whether human interventions have led to the twin landslides in Wayanad, an expert study on the first massive landslide at Mundakkai in 1984 had categorically stated that unfavourable geological, climatological and geotechnical factors were the major players for the catastrophic landslide.
The study, done two decades ago, by Dr P Basak and NB Narasimha Prasad from Ground Water Division, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode in their 1985 report had recommended to install a warning system to minimize loss of life and movable property.
Interestingly, the first landslide study report in the state put the same argument as a section of geological scientist argues after the last landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala, that human intervention had a very little role in the natural disaster.
The first landslide at Mundakkai happened on 1984, July 1 at 2 pm. Field investigation revealed that the landslide originated in the Western Ghat hills. Even though only 17 people lost lives, the actual death would have been much more but for the fact that the landslide area was in the reserved forest and majority of the field estate workers were away to attend some festival. However, the landslide extended around 80 acres. A total volume of 9.5 lakh cubic metres of earth mass was shaved off.
Monthly and daily rainfall records of the data of the area during 1983-1984 reveals that monthly rainfall during June- July of 1984 was as high as 1400 mm and on July 1, the day of the landslide rainfall was 340 mm in 24 hours. "The geological formations (very thick soft lateritic deposit, presence of viscous plastic clay and highly weathered and fractured rock basement) steep slope, presence of tension cracks, usually heavy rainfall on the fateful day, extreme saturation (within 80 percent of the liquid limit), loss of shear strength of the overburden coupled with possible tampering of natural drainage system at the top of the sliding mass, all have at various proportions triggered the landslide at Mundakkai.
Geological map of Wayanad shows that the district is covered by gneissic rock, a commonly widely distributed rock of precambrian age (2500 million years). The cross- section of the exposed faces of the slided area at its origin indicates 3, to 4 metres of loose brown lateritic deposit overlying micaceous kaolinitic plastic clay bed around 3 metre thick which turn rests on highly weathered and joined gneissic rock around 15 to 20 metres. Such a high degree of lateralization and weathered gneiss in a relatively unweathered formation is due to extreme high annual rainfall of more than 3500 mm", the study said.
The scientists said that "the liquified clay must have entered in all the fracture planes of the weathered gneiss below and thus reducing the fractional resistance needed to resist the landslide further". They also pointed out that the deforestation and subsequent replacing of plantation crops might have added the fuel." It also warned that the postmortem analysis of Mundakkai landslide indicates the probable danger ahead in similar areas of Western Ghats.