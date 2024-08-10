Study of first landslide at Mundakkai point at geological, climate factors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when there are debates over whether human interventions have led to the twin landslides in Wayanad, an expert study on the first massive landslide at Mundakkai in 1984 had categorically stated that unfavourable geological, climatological and geotechnical factors were the major players for the catastrophic landslide.

The study, done two decades ago, by Dr P Basak and NB Narasimha Prasad from Ground Water Division, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode in their 1985 report had recommended to install a warning system to minimize loss of life and movable property.

Interestingly, the first landslide study report in the state put the same argument as a section of geological scientist argues after the last landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala, that human intervention had a very little role in the natural disaster.

The first landslide at Mundakkai happened on 1984, July 1 at 2 pm. Field investigation revealed that the landslide originated in the Western Ghat hills. Even though only 17 people lost lives, the actual death would have been much more but for the fact that the landslide area was in the reserved forest and majority of the field estate workers were away to attend some festival. However, the landslide extended around 80 acres. A total volume of 9.5 lakh cubic metres of earth mass was shaved off.