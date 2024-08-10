Tremors reported in Wayanad and Kozhikode, evacuations on

KALPETTA/KOZHIKODE : Residents of Nenmeni in Wayanad reported experiencing rumbles and slight tremors around 10.15am on Friday, prompting authorities to urge them to move to safer spots over concerns about an earthquake. Initial reports said tremors were also felt in other areas.

Evacuations were on in several areas, including Kurichiyarmala, Pinangode, Morickap, Ambukuthi Mala, and Edakkal Cave, following reports of a loud noise emanating from beneath the earth. Revenue department officials soon reached the spot for assessment, and schools in the area were closed early as a preventive measure.

Nenmeni village officer Sajeendran said the tremors, which lasted about two seconds, were felt across several kilometres. However, subsequent inspections of houses and wells in the affected areas revealed no structural damage or signs of muddying in water.

Despite the ongoing evacuations, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released a statement indicating that no seismic activity had been recorded. SEOC officials are currently investigating the cause of the mysterious sound heard in Wayanad’s Pozhuthana region and are conducting local reconnaissance to identify any anomalies. In Kozhikode too, residents reported feeling tremors around 10am in various parts of Koodaranji grama panchayat.