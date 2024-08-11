RSS trying to implement Hindutva, says Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

KOCHI: India must be a defendant against the hegemony and homogeneous religious and cultural ideology even as the RSS is trying to implement Hindutva, said Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP from Manipur here on Sunday.

"As a political community and a state, India was born in 1947, bringing together different states. We declared that we, the people of India, would form this secular, republic and democratic country. When Rahulji said India is a union of states, he was acknowledging this. What do the RSS and the BJP do? The RSS is now trying to implement what they imagined in 1925, that is Hindutva," Akoijam, a former associate professor at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University said. He was speaking 'Manipur Memoirs', organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee.

"Last time during the election, everyone was running for BJP tickets, and this time, the BJP tickets are running behind people, and people are running away from them," he said.

The Manipur MP also shared his experience of contesting the general election held this year and the attempts to prevent him from contesting. "They tried everything to defeat me. But they could not. I am not the one who won the election. The people of my state have won the election against divisive, sectarian, and polarising politics. People reject the kind of politics the BJP has," he added.