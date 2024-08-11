Thiruvananthapuram gig workers to get rest centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is set to lead the way as Kerala becomes the first state in India to establish rest centres tailored for gig workers. The pioneering initiative is a collaborative effort between the Labour Department and the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, with the primary goal of addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals in the gig economy.
Gig workers, including delivery personnel for popular food services like Zomato and Swiggy, drivers affiliated with transportation networks such as Uber and Ola, and employees of e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, often contend with harsh working conditions. The absence of designated rest areas and essential facilities, such as restrooms, frequently compels many gig workers to seek respite by the roadside, resulting in discomfort and potential health concerns.
Labour Minister V Sivankutty has announced plans for the construction of model rest centres in Thiruvananthapuram within the current year, with intentions to expand this initiative to other cities soon.
During the inauguration of a one-day workshop associated with the finalisation of the gig workers’ welfare, pay, and service conditions Bill, Sivankutty said that the Kerala State Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill 2024 will be presented during the upcoming assembly session in October. The draft bill is close to completion, he said.
Sivankutty emphasised the increasing significance of gig workers in the contemporary service sector, citing NITI Aayog data revealing that there are currently 77 lakh gig workers in India. He anticipates this number to swell to 2.5 crore within the next five years.
Despite the introduction of the Social Security Code by the Union government in 2020, progress in safeguarding the rights of gig workers has been sluggish, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.
“We aim to ensure the welfare, financial stability, and improved working conditions of gig workers. It is imperative to establish clearly defined responsibilities for primary employers and aggregators. The support and collaboration of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation will be instrumental in identifying suitable locations for these essential facilities,” added Sivankutty.