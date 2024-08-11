Thiruvananthapuram gig workers to get rest centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is set to lead the way as Kerala becomes the first state in India to establish rest centres tailored for gig workers. The pioneering initiative is a collaborative effort between the Labour Department and the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, with the primary goal of addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals in the gig economy.

Gig workers, including delivery personnel for popular food services like Zomato and Swiggy, drivers affiliated with transportation networks such as Uber and Ola, and employees of e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, often contend with harsh working conditions. The absence of designated rest areas and essential facilities, such as restrooms, frequently compels many gig workers to seek respite by the roadside, resulting in discomfort and potential health concerns.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty has announced plans for the construction of model rest centres in Thiruvananthapuram within the current year, with intentions to expand this initiative to other cities soon.