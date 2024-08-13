Kerala's industrial department to foster entrepreneurial culture among students

KOCHI: Aimed at enhancing the entrepreneurial culture among students, the department of Industries and Commerce of Kerala government organized a meeting of entrepreneurship development clubs functioning in educational institutions across the state in Kochi.

Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, P Rajeeve inaugurated a new online portal to streamline the activities of ED Clubs and launched the "Dreamvestor" project, which aims to nurture innovative entrepreneurial ideas among students and help them start ventures.

The Minister announced that, from this financial year onwards, each ED club will receive a grant of Rs 20,000 per financial year. The assistance will be provided in three tiers: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced, based on the classification of the ED Clubs.

Educational institutions can use these funds for organizing workshops, interactions with sectoral experts, various training programs focused on entrepreneurship development, field visits etc.

The Minister also announced special financial assistance for students who propose promising entrepreneurial ideas within ED Clubs. He also announced that state-level awards will be given to the ED clubs that showcase outstanding performance.

The registration, proposal submission, and financial assistance applications, which are currently done offline, will now be shifted online through a dedicated portal exclusively for ED clubs. This portal will allow the uploading of comprehensive information related to ED clubs, as well as the submission of applications for financial assistance, activity reports, student performance tracking etc.