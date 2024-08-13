Thief who escaped from Ernakulam railway police nabbed

KOLLAM/KOCHI: A habitual offender who had escaped from the custody of the Ernakulam railway police last Friday was handed over to the railway police in Kollam as part of a probe into a case registered there on Tuesday. Ibrahim Badhusha, 25, a resident of Pakkam near Bekal in Kasaragod district, was nabbed on Sunday from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.

He is involved in multiple theft cases, the police said.

Last Thursday night, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Ibrahim and handed him over to the railway police at the Ernakulam Junction station. After medical examination, he was detained at the police station, to be produced in court. On Friday morning, he sought permission to use the toilet. After entering the toilet, he broke open a window and managed to flee from the police station. The police soon formed a special squad to trace Ibrahim, said an officer.

“We also alerted the police in all districts regarding him. He had a history of escaping from police custody. On Sunday afternoon, we received information that a person similar to Ibrahim was seen at the Perumbavoor private bus station area. We carried out a search operation and found him roaming at the bus station, posing as a stranger,” the officer said. Ibrahim was arrested in connection with cases registered at the railway police stations in Alappuzha and Kollam for stealing mobile phones from train passengers.

“We handed over him to the Kollam railway police as part of the investigation into the theft of money from a female passenger near Kollam. After the investigation in the Kollam case is completed, we will seek his custody,” the officer said. Ibrahim has been involved in theft case registered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He is involved in bike theft cases as well. The police said the habitual offender has also been booked under the KAAPA.