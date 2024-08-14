Over 2,100 Plus-I merit seats in Malappuram remain vacant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even as the government added 7,200 Plus-I seats in Malappuram by sanctioning an additional 120 temporary batches in the wake of huge protests over seat shortage, over 2,100 merit seats in the district remained vacant when admissions came to a close. Last year, the number of vacant merit seats in the district was only 279.

In Kasaragod, where 1,080 seats were added after sanctioning 18 temporary batches, the merit seat vacancy stood at 1,309. A total of 8,280 seats were added through the sanctioning of 138 temporary batches in government schools in Malappuram and Kasaragod.

However, the 138 temporary batches were sanctioned just before the second supplementary allotment. This was on the basis of the recommendations of a two-member committee, that was hurriedly constituted when the protests over seat shortage in Malappuram took a violent turn.

Notably, of the 120 temporary batches sanctioned in Malappuram, 59 were in the Humanities stream (3,540 seats) and 61 (3,660 seats) were in the Commerce stream.

Much to the disappointment of students and parents in Malappuram, no batches were sanctioned in the Science stream despite the huge demand.

“The seat vacancy figures prove that the last-minute move of the government to sanction temporary batches in Humanities and Commerce streams has not benefited the students,” pointed out Abdul Jaleel Panakkad, a senior functionary of the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union.